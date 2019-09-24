DePaul issues alert after 2 attacks near Loop campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University has issued an alert after two attacks near the school's Loop campus.In the 300-block of South State Street at about 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man told police he was attacked by several male suspects and had his cell phone stolen.At about the same time in the 700-block of South State Street, police said several fights broke out, and victims said a group tossed chairs and tables at them in a restaurant.All injuries were minor and police said they have people in custody in both attacks.