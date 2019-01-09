DePaul student kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say

Chicago police said a DePaul University student as forced into a car at gunpoint near campus, driven off campus and robbed Tuesday evening.Police said the 19-year-old victim was walking in the alley behind the McDonald's at the intersection of Fullerton and Halsted when a group of unknown males in a dark-colored sedan approached.The alleyway, just steps from DePaul campus, is a popular commuter cut-through connecting Fullerton to Lincoln Avenue."This alley probably saves me two to three minutes of my walk," said Brandon Frisch, who lives hearby.Police said the men in the car pulled out a gun and ordered the victim into the sedan. At that point they drove him to another location off campus and demanded his property, according to police."We heard a car screen through here," said Luis Quinones, works nearby. "It clicks after you find out, like, hey, a car just flew behind earlier when we went to throw out trash."Police said after the victim was robbed he was able to escape and summon police.In an alert sent to students Wednesday afternoon, DePaul Public Safety said they were notified of the incident at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and that the student was not harmed.Chicago police said an investigation, led by Area North detectives, is ongoing.DePaul students have been warned about at least five strong arm robbery incidents in the area of campus since the beginning of October.