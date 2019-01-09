DePaul student kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a DePaul University student as forced into a car at gunpoint on campus, driven off campus and robbed Tuesday evening morning.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was walking in the alley behind the McDonald's at the intersection of Fullerton and Halsted when a group of unknown males in a dark-colored sedan approached. Police said they pulled out a gun and ordered the victim into the car. At that point they drove him to another location off campus and demanded his property, according to police.

Police said after the victim was robbed he was able to escape and summon police.

In an alert sent to students Wednesday afternoon, DePaul Public Safety said they were notified of the incident at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and that the student was not harmed.

Chicago police said an investigation, led by Area North detectives, is ongoing.
