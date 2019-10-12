DePaul University student robbed at knifepoint on Lincoln Park campus

CHICAGO -- A DePaul University student was robbed at knifepoint Friday on the university's Lincoln Park campus.The student, a 19-year-old man, was robbed at about 7:30 p.m. after leaving a coffee shop with the suspect in the 2300 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police said. The pair had met there previously the week before, police said.The suspect pulled a knife on the man in an alleyway behind the university's Arts and Letters Hall, 2315 N. Kenmore Ave., according to an email from DePaul Public Safety.He took an unknown amount of money before fleeing in an older, dark-colored sedan, police said.The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound man in his late teens or early 20s with brown eyes and short, black hair, police said.No one was injured in the robbery, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.