DePaul Blue Demons coach Doug Bruno inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doug Bruno has been coaching for more than 40 years and has spent the last 36 as the women's basketball head coach at DePaul.Before that he coached Chicago's first women's professional team, the Chicago Hustle, a precursor to the Chicago Sky. And his Blue Demons teams have made the NCAA tournament 24 times, including 18 straight.It's no wonder he's being inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.The winningest high school coach in the state, Marshall High School's Dorothy Gaters, is a DePaul alum and has watched several of her players go on to play for Bruno at DePaul.Bruno played basketball at DePaul under legendary coach Ray Meyer then turned to coaching, first boys teams but eventually women. And he has never looked back.He recently eclipsed Meyer as the winningest coach in school history and he's a strong advocate for equality in women's sports.Bruno has also mentored dozens if not hundreds of future coaches. Babbie Barriero attended Bruno's basketball camps in high school and later worked at them before becoming a head coach herself.