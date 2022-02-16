chicago proud

DePaul Blue Demons coach Doug Bruno inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

By
EMBED <>More Videos

DePaul's Doug Bruno inducted to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doug Bruno has been coaching for more than 40 years and has spent the last 36 as the women's basketball head coach at DePaul.

Before that he coached Chicago's first women's professional team, the Chicago Hustle, a precursor to the Chicago Sky. And his Blue Demons teams have made the NCAA tournament 24 times, including 18 straight.


It's no wonder he's being inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

The winningest high school coach in the state, Marshall High School's Dorothy Gaters, is a DePaul alum and has watched several of her players go on to play for Bruno at DePaul.

Bruno played basketball at DePaul under legendary coach Ray Meyer then turned to coaching, first boys teams but eventually women. And he has never looked back.


He recently eclipsed Meyer as the winningest coach in school history and he's a strong advocate for equality in women's sports.

Bruno has also mentored dozens if not hundreds of future coaches. Babbie Barriero attended Bruno's basketball camps in high school and later worked at them before becoming a head coach herself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolincoln parkhall of famecollege basketballdepaul blue demonsdepaul universitychicago proud
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Teenager on a mission to help others
Community mentors give out 'Lov Day' gifts to young girls
Park Ridge all-girl team's space junk collector wins NASA competition
After family loses everything in NW Side fire, community jumps in
TOP STORIES
Missing Antioch man's body found, officials say
Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before dumping inches of snow
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
CPD lieutenant sues UIC Law claiming discrimination against white cops
Chicago vaccine requirements, mask mandate may not end with state's
Family pleads for driver in fatal Roseland hit-and-run to come forward
Chicago Mexican consulate issues documents for transgender people
Show More
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
Jury weighs whether convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy
Fraud alerts cause problems for IL SMART health card app users
Biden says US ready to defuse Russia-Ukraine crisis
More TOP STORIES News