Man flashed gun at teens throwing eggs before fatal crash involving 14-year-old driver, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A driver wanted for chasing three teenagers in a SUV before a deadly crash apparently flashed a semi-automatic weapon, deputies said late Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed when a 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into her Ford F-150 in north Houston.

14-year-old driver blamed for deadly crash


Before the crash, deputies said the three teens were throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the search is on for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental, either gold or yellow in color with a white top.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male in his late 20s with a tattoo on his left forearm and elbow.

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.



Tuesday night, deputies were working to reconstruct the crash that happened around 11 a.m. on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

If you have any information regarding the driver, call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.
