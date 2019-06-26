Fulton County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot in Avon, Illinois

AVON, Ill. -- Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while responding to a call in Illinois where a suspect was barricaded in a home.

Illinois State Police say the Fulton County sheriff's deputy was responding to a battery and disturbance call about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Avon, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Multiple shots were fired and the sheriff's office says 39-year-old Deputy Troy Chisum died. He was a 4-year veteran of the department and a paramedic.

Additional details weren't immediately released. The standoff continued hours later. A state police spokeswoman says in an email there's no update early Wednesday.

Sheriff Jeff Standard says Chisum "dedicated his life to the service of his community" and his "legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered."
