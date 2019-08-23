Inmate shot in eastern Illinois courthouse after stabbing deputy in face

DANVILLE, Ill. -- Authorities say an inmate in a holding cell at the courthouse in eastern Illinois was shot after stabbing a sheriff's deputy several times in the face.Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said the incident happened Friday morning in the county courthouse in Danville, reported the the (Champaign) News-Gazette. Both men were taken to an area hospital but there was no immediate information about their conditions.There was also no information about the inmate or why he stabbed the Vermilion County sheriff's deputy.Officials say the courthouse remains open.