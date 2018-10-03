Deputy uses Taser on man who allegedly stole tractor from 71-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida sheriff's deputy used a Taser on a man who became violent and tried to flee after he was pulled over while riding a tractor he allegedly stole from a 71-year-old man.

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WLS) --
A Florida sheriff's deputy used a Taser on a man who became violent and tried to flee after he was pulled over while riding a tractor he allegedly stole from a 71-year-old man.

The dashcam video posted on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff's office had nearly 50,000 views by Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said a deputy spotted the tractor driven by Charles McNeil swerving on Sept. 28 and initiated a traffic stop, during which McNeil provided a false name and invalid driver's license.

During a search, the deputy said he found a knife and partially-labeled prescription medication bottle containing pills. When the deputy began to detain McNeil, he turned away and "aggressively attempted to flee."

As the deputy continued to attempt to apprehend McNeil, authorities said the suspect struggled with the deputy and attempted to pick him up and slam him to the ground. During the altercation, McNeil fled again and the deputy chased after him and deployed his Taser.

The video shows McNeil dropping to the pavement after being hit by the stun gun. The sheriff's office said he hit his head and lost consciousness. When he came to, he provided his real name.

McNeil is facing felony charges related to the incident, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff's office said McNeil was released from prison earlier this year and is currently out on bond on unrelated felony drug charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taserarrestdashcam videou.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense rests case, closing arguments set for Thursday
Cubs' Addison Russell suspended without pay for 40 games
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Search continues for masked suspect in Rogers Park shootings
Lake County Jail video released after man dies in custody
2nd man accused of stealing hundreds of guns arrested, police say
1 injured after semi-trailer, motorcycle catch fire on I-80 in Joliet area
Ex-Loyola Academy teacher investigated for 'crimes against children'
Show More
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel
Booby-trapped wheelchair shot an FBI agent at a house rigged to ambush intruders
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
8th grader shot with paintballs more than 20 times in surprise attack
More News