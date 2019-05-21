texas news

West Texas deputy's cruiser hit by oncoming train: VIDEO

MIDLAND, Texas -- A West Texas sheriff's deputy reportedly walked away with only minor injuries after his cruiser was hit by an oncoming train and flipped onto its side.

The deputy was one of two responding to a call about a baby that had stopped breathing on Tuesday in Midland, Texas, according to local media reports. After the train on the near set of tracks cleared the railroad crossing, eyewitness videos showed the deputy attempting to cross the tracks while the arms were still down.

The deputy apparently did not see another train approaching from the opposite direction on the far set of tracks. The oncoming train hit the deputy's cruiser, causing it to flip and roll into the grass beside the road.

The deputy was pulled from the overturned SUV and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
train safetytrain accidenttexas newsu.s. & world
TEXAS NEWS
At least 19 tornadoes touch down from Texas to Oklahoma
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
Ring doorbell video captures man kidnapping girl, 8
Maleah Davis' mom: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health dept. investigating how hospital handled case of murdered Pilsen woman's baby
Chicago Weather: Warmup to follow storms, heavy rain Tuesday night
Argo Community High School in Summit graduation postponed
Lottie's Pub turns 85
Rahm Emanuel to join ABC News as contributor, sources say
Selena mural in Pilsen supports local businesses
McDonald's workers protest outside Chicago HQ
Show More
Metra BNSF schedule changes take effect June 3
HockeyFest- Game On! comes to Chicago
Metra UP-NW trains moving after suspicious package investigation
Amid protests, Illinois prepares for Supreme Court to take up abortion bans
Florida teen with Down syndrome voted prom queen
More TOP STORIES News