Minnesota authorities: Police officer accused in George Floyd death has been arrested

The latest: The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

VIDEO: 'Firing them is not enough," George Floyd's sister
Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, said firing the Minneapolis officers involved "is just not enough."



Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:



  • Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.






VIDEO: CNN reporter arrested on live TV covering George Floyd protests
CNN reporter Omar Jiminez is arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol in Minneapolis on live TV while reporting on the aftermath of the protests.



