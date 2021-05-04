Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

EMBED <>More Videos

What next after Chauvin's conviction on 3 counts?

An attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury finds ex-cop guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

The motion, filed by attorney Eric Nelson, cites factors including "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."

Those include allegations of errors made by the judge, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin is in a prison's segregated housing unit for his safety while he awaits sentencing

The court also "abused its discretion" in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury, Nelson wrote.

Nelson also wrote the prosecutors committed misconduct "including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses."

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatrialcourt casederek chauvingeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
DEREK CHAUVIN
Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Derek Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in George Floyd death
Alternate Derek Chauvin juror says 'he was guilty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old critically wounded in Westchester shooting
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
DePaul Prep basketball star wounded in drive-by shooting
Chicago aims for July 4 reopening; Auto Show returns
Dr. Janice Jackson reflects on tenure as CPS CEO
New Vivian Maier exhibit shows never-before-seen color photos
IL reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Show More
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
ATF helping Gary investigate rash of suspicious fires
'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell
South Side teacher surprised with Golden Apple award
More TOP STORIES News