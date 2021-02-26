carjacking

Des Plaines luxury car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of thieves, police say

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines police said a luxury car delivery driver was badly beaten by a group of four thieves, who then stole three cars, and it was all caught on video.

Police said officers responded to the Jidd Motors dealership on Rand Road around 1 a.m. They found a man lying in a snow bank with injuries to his wrist and leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Feds charge Chicago man who allegedly shot at police while fleeing Orland Park carjacking

Video captured the entire incident, from initial break-in to quick and violent attack.

It began when four men broke into the dealership at 1313 Rand Road up the street, stealing some laptops and office supplies, and moving into a huge warehouse. In the warehouse they try to steal several vehicles, but can't get any of them to work.

About 20 minutes later, they move on to the service center at 855 Rand Road down the road. There, the men see the truck delivery around 1 a.m. They violently attack the driver, leaving him badly injured. He limps away, eventually pleading for his life, as the thieves steal two BMWs and an Alfa Romero.

"They're really quick," said Adam Jidd, owner of Jidd motors. "Professional. They're all masked up. They have gloves on them. They know what they're doing."

Both crimes took place within an hour. Jidd isn't concerned about the cars that were taken, but rather the delivery driver who was so callously beaten.

"Cars, they can come and go. It's very hard as a human being to see him limping and going and trying to survive and trying to ask for his life," Jidd said.

RELATED: Police search for Aurora carjacking vehicle after woman shot in Wendy's parking lot

Jidd said the driver has undergone two surgeries Thursday, and has a broken leg. There will now be armed security at both dealership locations.

"I never thought it was going to happen to me," Jidd said. "You watch the news and guess what, it's happened here."

Police have not released any description of the attackers other than three are Black and one is white. An investigation into the attack and thefts are ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainesman injuredbeatingcarcar theftcarjackingdriversurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Driver shot during botched carjacking in Logan Square; person arrested
Ald. Coleman addresses vaccine distribution, delayed mail delivery, carjackings
IL rep. proposes banning 'Grand Theft Auto,' saying it contributes to carjackings
Boys, 13 and 14, charged in armed carjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Feds pledge another DC domestic terror attack 'will not happen again'
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
TSA's weirdest finds of 2020
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
Show More
2 convicted killers of CPD officers paroled after decades
WI mall shooting case to stay in juvenile court
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
More TOP STORIES News