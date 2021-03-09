Des Plaines Fire Dept. releases report, timelapse video of blaze that killed mother, 4 young girls

Officials released a 43-page report and surveillance video that shows the fire may have been burning for seven minutes before any 911 calls were made back on January 27th.
The fire broke out at about 10:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street.
After firefighters arrived on scene, it took just 13 minutes for them to pull all five people out of the apartment.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities said a space heater and extension cord were found near the stairwell where the fire started.
That stairwell was the only exit out of the upstairs apartment where Cythlaly Zamudio and her four daughters were found.
The four sisters who died were identified by their family as Grace Nicole Espinosa Zamudio, 1, Allison Valentina Espinosa Zamudio, 3, Genesis Aislinn Espinosa Zamudio, 5, and Renata Paulette Espinosa Zamudio, 6.
The children were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, while their mother, Nancy Cithlaly Zamudio Rodriguez, 25, died at the scene, officials said.
RELATED: Funeral held for mother, 4 young girls killed in Des Plaines fire
"This is a tragedy that I have not seen in my 34 years, 36 years of fire service," Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. "This is a terrible day, a tragic day for Des Plaines."
Neighbors said the girls' father was at work when he was contacted about the fire. Sam Kuraishi said he owns a landscaping business and helps his neighbors. Kuraishi had just paid him this morning for shoveling his sidewalk.
"A wonderful man," Kuraishi said. "Never hurt anyone. The guy is very helpful."
Multiple agencies responded to assist with putting out the house fire. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and a police officer sustained a minor cut, officials said.