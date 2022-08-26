Des Plaines hit-and-run crash leaves mother, 4-month-old baby injured

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother and her four-month-old child were injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Des Plaines, police said.
Des Plaines police said a black 2001 BMW sedan was traveling westbound in the 900-block of East Oakton Street when it appeared to lose control and hit a white 2019 Mazda SUV, which was parked in a parking lot. The BMW then crashed into a nail salon.
A 32-year-old woman and her four-month-old child in the Mazda were injured, police said. They were both transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said two people inside of the BMW fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Des Planes Police Department at 847-391- 5400.