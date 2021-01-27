house fire

Des Plaines house fire kills woman, 4 young girls

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and four young girls in the same family were killed in a house fire in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at about 10:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street. Passersby spotted smoke and called 911.

Responding firefighters learned there were people still inside the two-story, side-by-side duplex and immediately began a search and rescue.

"This is a tragedy that I have not seen in my 34, 36 years of fire service," Chief Anderson said. "This is a terrible day, a tragic day for Des Plaines."

The sisters were identified as Grace Espinosa, 1, Allizon V. Espinosa, 3, Genesis A. Espinosa, whose age wasn't released, and Renata P. Espinosa, 6, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The children were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, while Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, died at the scene, officials said.

'This is a terrible day,' Des Plaines fire chief gives update on fatal fire



EMBED More News Videos

Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson discusses a tragic house fire that killed five people, including four young children.



Neighbors who later found out what happened were stunned.

"It's really sad," neighbor Veena Dass said. "My heart breaks for them."
Neighbors said a male resident of the apartment was at work when he was contacted about the fire.

RELATED: 1 dead, dozens displaced in River Grove apartment building fire

Sam Kuraishi said he the man owns a landscaping business and helps his neighbors. Kuraishi had just paid him this morning for shoveling his sidewalk.

"He's my neighbor. A wonderful man. Never hurt anyone. The guy is very helpful," Kuraishi said.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to assist with putting out the house fire. One firefighter suffered a knee injury.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainesbuilding firefiredeadly firehouse firefire deathchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Harvey house fire spreads to 2 other homes
Gas leak causes TX house explosion: fire officials
New video shows dramatic rescue after Porter house explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
2 shot near day care in Orland Park
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Chicago FOP president faces more of filing false reports
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
Show More
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
WI reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Militiaman admits role in plot to kidnap Michigan governor, public hangings and rocket attack
More TOP STORIES News