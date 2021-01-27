Des Plaines house fire kills woman, 4 young girls

'This is a terrible day,' Des Plaines fire chief gives update on fatal fire

Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson discusses a tragic house fire that killed five people, including four young children.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and four young girls in the same family were killed in a house fire in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, fire officials said.The fire broke out at about 10:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street. Passersby spotted smoke and called 911.Responding firefighters learned there were people still inside the two-story, side-by-side duplex and immediately began a search and rescue."This is a tragedy that I have not seen in my 34, 36 years of fire service," Chief Anderson said. "This is a terrible day, a tragic day for Des Plaines."The sisters were identified as Grace Espinosa, 1, Allizon V. Espinosa, 3, Genesis A. Espinosa, whose age wasn't released, and Renata P. Espinosa, 6, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.The children were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, while Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, died at the scene, officials said.Neighbors who later found out what happened were stunned."It's really sad," neighbor Veena Dass said. "My heart breaks for them."Neighbors said a male resident of the apartment was at work when he was contacted about the fire.Sam Kuraishi said he the man owns a landscaping business and helps his neighbors. Kuraishi had just paid him this morning for shoveling his sidewalk."He's my neighbor. A wonderful man. Never hurt anyone. The guy is very helpful," Kuraishi said.The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.Multiple agencies responded to assist with putting out the house fire. One firefighter suffered a knee injury.