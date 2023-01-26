Cafe La Cave, popular restaurant and venue in Des Plaines, closing after 46 years

Cafe La Cave, a popular restaurant and wedding and events venue in Des Plaines, is closing its doors after 46 years in business.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Hayde and Tony Federighi are going to have to find a new place for their weekly dinners. The couple have been regulars at Café La Cave for years, driving an hour each way every week for date night, but the longtime suburban fixture is closing in early March after 46 years in business.

"This is the place I couldn't wait to get dressed up on a Saturday night with a special date night with my husband," Hayde Federighi said.

The couple most recently celebrated Hayde's 50th birthday with a huge party there, one of many special occasions they've celebrated at Café La Cave since it opened.

"It's sad to see it go. But it's going to be a good thing for them. I'm excited for them," Tony Federighi said.

In the shadow of O'Hare Airport and the Allstate Arena, Café La Cave offers fine dining and banquet space for parties, weddings and showers. The website is filled with pictures from some of those events, and many of the guests have become regular customers over the years.

"We think it's time we spend more time with our families. All of our children are having children. We wanna spend more with them," said co-owner Kimberly Sutter.

Kim, Gus and Randy Sutter have run the business that their mother and uncle started in 1977. They put out notice on social media of their plans to close, much to the disappointment of many.

Melissa Di Giacomo and Nicholas Reyes planned a wedding shower at Café La Cave in April, but Di Giacomo said she was fortune to find another place in Elk Grove to move the shower to.

"Definitely disappointing, because I wanted to check out Cafe La Cave. The food is great, they've been in business a long time. It was stressful when I found out," she said.

Because the place holds so many special memories for so many people, everyone wants to come one last time before it closes on March 11. Good luck; they're almost fully booked already.