Man hit by car, killed while trying to cross street in Des Plaines: police

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in the north suburbs on Thursday evening, a police spokesperson said.

Des Plaines police said officers responded to a crash in the 700-block of Elmhurst Road just after 9:30 p.m.

A 2015 Toyota Highlander was heading on northbound on Elmhurst Road from Dempster Street when it struck a 41-year-old man, who was trying to cross Elmhurst Road, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Highlander remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound Elmhurst Road between Dempster Street and Kathleen Drive was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.