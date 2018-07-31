Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash in Durango, Mexico

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango - Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

Aeroméxico ha tenido conocimiento de un accidente en Durango y estamos trabajando para verificar la información y obtener detalles. Siga nuestros canales oficiales de comunicación para mayor información. — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018

An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed, but authorities had no immediate word on any casualties.The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico's Transport Department, said that "the plane fell upon takeoff." He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.Father Esequiel Sanchez of Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe church in northwest suburban Des Plaines was injured in the crash, the church said. He suffered a broken arm and is being treated at a local hospital.The governor of Mexico's Durango state says are no deaths from the crash.Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."The head of Mexico's Transport Department said earlier that "the plane fell upon takeoff."Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City. An internet site on the aviation industry said the aircraft was about a decade old.The web site Planespotters.net says the Brazilian-made medium-range jet had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.The Aeromexico plane crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango, but the state's governor says there were no deaths in the accident. The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.Aeromexico said it is working to obtain more details.