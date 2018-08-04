Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns home

CHICAGO (WLS) --The local priest hurt in a plane crash in Mexico is now back home in Chicago.
Father Esequiel Sanchez arrived at O'Hare Friday night in a wheelchair. His arm was also in a sling.
Father Sanchez was on that Aeromexico flight that crashed Tuesday shortly after takeoff.
"Terrorizing. It was horrible. We shouldn't be here, but that's why they call it the miracle flight," said Fr. Sanchez.
Everyone on the plane survived, including more than a dozen people from the Chicago area.
Parishioners from the Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines were at the airport Friday night to welcome Father Sanchez home.