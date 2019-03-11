Des Plaines woman, 61, fatally struck by vehicle in Niles

A 61-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night in northwest suburban Niles.

At 8:27 p.m., a female driving a Honda eastbound in the curb lane of the 8600 block of Golf Road struck Annamma Abraham, who was walking in the same lane and direction, according to Niles police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Abraham was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said. She lived in Des Plaines.

Police said the female driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
