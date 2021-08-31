WLS-TV (ABC 7) Design and Animation Internship (Remote) - Fall 2021

Job Description
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
Interns with WLS are part of a number of teams that support the station and day to day operation of teams and units such as Investigative (works to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks), Race and Culture (explores the impact of race, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation in everyday life), Programming (produces local programs such as Windy City Live and other long-form specials) and Promotions (handles the marketing for the News, Programming and Sales departments within the station).
Responsibilities
The Creative Space...
Immersion in department meetings and critiques for design and motion graphic projects.
Support designers and animators working with creative briefs and requests
Assist in asset creation and learn the ropes of creative project planning
Participate in collaboration and project discussions
Experience the design process from conception to completion and distribution
Create artwork for multi-platform projects
Basic Qualifications
What you bring to the role...
Curiosity, ambition, and a desire to learn
Familiarity with graphic and animation formats and filetypes
Demonstrated Basic Proficiency in Adobe PhotoShop, After Effects, Illustrator.
Proficiency using Office products including Word, Excel, Powerpoint is preferred.
Understanding of visual communication for storytelling and marketing
Strong communication, organizational, and time-management skills.
Passion to explore design, typography and layout theory and/or animation techniques.
Preferred Qualifications
Studying Graphic Design, Communication Design, or Motion Design in college
Familiarity with infographics, design principles and storytelling
Required Education
All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
All students must be at least 18 years old
At the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last 18 months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
Additional Information
Program Dates
All candidates must be available from September 2021 through January 2022
All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
All candidates must be willing to work up to 18 hours/week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends and holidays)
All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule and work place during the virtual internship
Required Materials:
Résumé (outlining all of your required qualifications)
College transcripts (official or unofficial)
A Cover Letter outlining your interest in this position, and relative experience in work, school, and extracurricular activities
Samples of Design and/or Animation work for consideration
To upload these documents:
Log into your Dashboard
Click the second tab "Attachments"
Select "Submitted Applications"
Click on the title of the position for which you would like to attach the transcript/cover letter/resume/etc.
Click the "Add Files" button
Under what you want to add, select "Transcript"/or type of document you are attaching
Be sure your document is titled appropriately with your name and type of document in this format: First Name_Last Name_Transcript
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 848401BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
