WLS-TV (ABC 7) Design and Animation Internship (Remote) - Fall 2021

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.Interns with WLS are part of a number of teams that support the station and day to day operation of teams and units such as Investigative (works to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks), Race and Culture (explores the impact of race, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation in everyday life), Programming (produces local programs such as Windy City Live and other long-form specials) and Promotions (handles the marketing for the News, Programming and Sales departments within the station).The Creative Space...Immersion in department meetings and critiques for design and motion graphic projects.Support designers and animators working with creative briefs and requestsAssist in asset creation and learn the ropes of creative project planningParticipate in collaboration and project discussionsExperience the design process from conception to completion and distributionCreate artwork for multi-platform projectsWhat you bring to the role...Curiosity, ambition, and a desire to learnFamiliarity with graphic and animation formats and filetypesDemonstrated Basic Proficiency in Adobe PhotoShop, After Effects, Illustrator.Proficiency using Office products including Word, Excel, Powerpoint is preferred.Understanding of visual communication for storytelling and marketingStrong communication, organizational, and time-management skills.Passion to explore design, typography and layout theory and/or animation techniques.Studying Graphic Design, Communication Design, or Motion Design in collegeFamiliarity with infographics, design principles and storytellingAll students must possess unrestricted work authorizationAll students must be at least 18 years oldAt the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last 18 months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.Program DatesAll candidates must be available from September 2021 through January 2022All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the sessionAll candidates must be available from September 2021 through January 2022All candidates must be willing to work up to 18 hours/week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends and holidays)All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule and work place during the virtual internshipRequired Materials:Résumé (outlining all of your required qualifications)College transcripts (official or unofficial)A Cover Letter outlining your interest in this position, and relative experience in work, school, and extracurricular activitiesSamples of Design and/or Animation work for considerationTo upload these documents:Log into your DashboardClick the second tab "Attachments"Select "Submitted Applications"Click on the title of the position for which you would like to attach the transcript/cover letter/resume/etc.Click the "Add Files" buttonUnder what you want to add, select "Transcript"/or type of document you are attachingBe sure your document is titled appropriately with your name and type of document in this format: First Name_Last Name_TranscriptTo apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 848401BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity