Despite COVID-19 risk at Cook County Jail, City of Chicago opposes prisoner release

Citing "risks to the health and safety of City residents," attorneys from the Chicago Department of Law on Thursday are attempting to stop any wholesale release of prisoners from the COVNID-19 infected Cook County Jail.
A city filing in federal court paints a blunt assessment of what would happen if all medically-compromised detainees were to be freed from the jail, as some are asking in a civil lawsuit.
"The vast majority of detainees released from Cook County Jail would return to Chicago to reside" according to Corporation Counsel Mark A. Flessner who submitted an amicus curiae brief known as a "friend of the court" filing. Flessner is joined in the motion by Deputy Corporation Counsel Stephen J. Kane.
The "consequences could be substantial" if large numbers of the 4500 county jail detainees are released, city officials maintain. "The relief sought by Plaintiffs threatens to consume the resources of the City and endanger the health of its residents."
U.S. District Judge Martin Kennelly is expected to rule soon on the emergency motion for relief at the jail. Two hundred and fifty one detainees have tested positive for coronavirus according to the latest jail figures along with an additional 150 correctional officers and other jail personnel who are being treated for COVID-19. One prisoner died this week of "apparent complications due to COVID-19."
City attorneys say the Chicago Department of Public Health has conducted an on-site review at the jail and recommended strategies for minimizing the risk of infection and provided tens of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment.
The Law Department states that there should be individual review of prisoner cases before any release could be undertaken safely.
"No one should be incarcerated if they are not a flight risk or a danger to the community, and never simply because they lack the ability to pay cash bail" the court filing states. City lawyers contend any "categorical release" would put Chicago residents "at an increased risk of being the victims of serious crimes" apparently by flooding neighborhoods with suspected-or- known-criminals including those said to be involved with "murder, sexual assault, and violence against children."
City officials say they are also concerned that a mass release of jail detainees would possibly "consume even more scarce resources of the Chicago Police Department. Police are already on the front lines dealing with issues caused by the pandemic. Plaintiffs' proposal threatens to divert critical police resources to respond to alleged crimes committed by released detainees" the court filing states.
Critics of a jail exodus have raised questions about the health implications of putting possibly-infected inmates into communities. Because the sheriff's staff wouldn't be able to screen all inmates prior to release, "detainees could then return to their communities unaware of their COVID-19 status, potentially infecting City residents as well as police officers" the motion states.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who also opposes a general release, says that his office is complying with federal CDC regulations to combat the cluster of COVID-19. Dart says sanitary and cleaning equipment and personal hygiene supplies are being distributed to detainees in the jail tiers. "Sheriff's officers and county medical professionals are aggressively working round-the-clock to combat the unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic" the sheriff states.
