Turn your postponed vacation into a staycation with a summer party

CHICAGO -- Summer vacations may be cancelled but you can still find fun ways to enjoy your time while staying at home.
Debi Lilly is the chief event planner for A Perfect Event. She joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to show us how we can make the most of a staycation.
Lilly says to make the most of the space you have. If you have a backyard, you can create a destination concert party.
She suggests starting with a favorite theme or place, and then tie in local traditional foods, drinks, decor and of course live music.
Her team can help you create a private party that is sure make your summer memorable.
Lilly shares her take on a trip to Italy, complete with an "under the Tuscan sun" theme full of bright colorful bowls of citrus fresh from the farmer's market or grocery store. She uses lemons and clementines, tucked in with bright green leaves for contrast, and surrounded them with fresh citrus hued blooms in Italian wine glasses.
She also says Italian mini bites are a trend right now. Charcuterie boats and Calabrian grilled shrimp make a perfect single serving for guests to grab and enjoy as they mix and mingle -with plenty of social distancing of course.
Last but not least, Lilly says live music is the perfect way to top off the vibe.
