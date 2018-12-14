Detainee found dead in shower at northwest Indiana jail

CROWN POINT, Ind. --
A detainee was found dead Tuesday at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

Kurtis Peoples, 46, of Gary, Indiana was found dead by jail staff about 2:50 p.m. in a shower cell, authorities said. Peoples was alone in the cell at the time.

Peoples had been brought to the jail on Dec. 5 by Gary police officers on charges of providing false information to police and resisting officers, Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Emiliano Perez said.

Because the death happened in Lake County, the Porter County coroner's office will investigate to avoid a conflict of interest, officials said. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, but the results were pending further investigation and toxicology tests.

Foul play was not suspected in his death, Perez said.

A message left with Gary police on Thursday evening were not immediately returned.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
