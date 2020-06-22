Body found in Indiana field ID'd as Gary teen who vanished last year

GARY, Ind. -- Human remains found in March in a northwestern Indiana field have been identified as those of a Gary teenager who was reported missing last November.

The Lake County Coroner's office said Saturday that dental records were used to identify 18-year-old Devante Johnson's remains. The Gary teen's remains were found March 28 when a man spotted bones in a small field in Gary.

Although Johnson suffered a gunshot wound, the coroner's report said his manner of death remains undetermined, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Johnson was reportedly last seen on Nov. 1, 2019, at his Gary home. His foster mother reported him missing several days later, police said, and reported no home problems that would have caused him to leave town.
