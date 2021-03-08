Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush demands action for Compass Global development project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congressman Bobby Rush demanded action on a $2 billion logistics hub run by Compass Global.The project that was meant to bring an estimated 10,000 jobs to Rush's district has been stalled without approval from Gov. Pritzker."What's wrong with gov? Don't you get it? We want the 10,000 jobs," Rush said.Congressman Rush, Rev. Frank Walton from Union of the Unemployed and Emma Lozano of Centro Sin Fronteras held a press conference to demand action.Several other lawmakers, including Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, also expressed support for the Compass Global development plan.