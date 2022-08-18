ESPN analyst Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free after lengthy battles with lymphoma, melanoma

Dick Vitale, the longtime ESPN college basketball broadcaster and Hall of Famer, will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at this year's ESPYS.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale is cancer free after lengthy battles with lymphoma and melanoma, he announced Wednesday.

"Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear," the college basketball analyst wrote on Twitter. "He said 'Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE' ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me (prayers)."

The veteran announcer, famed for his bombastic style and love of the game, broke the news that he had lymphoma in 2021 having already had several surgeries to get rid of melanoma.

He later announced that he would be taking a break from doing games to rest his vocal chords.

In an essay on ESPN, Vitale wrote that experts told him there is a cure rate of 90% for the type of lymphoma he had.

Lymphoma is cancer of the lymphatic system, an important part of the immune system. The lymphatic system consists of conduits or tubes throughout the body with filters called lymph nodes along the path. The system carries a clear fluid with immune fighting cells such as lymphocytes.

Vitale has been with ESPN since just after the network launched in September 1979. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. The network released a documentary tribute to the analyst, "Dickie V." on ESPN+ in July.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.