guns

Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles: CEO

Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles.

CEO David Stack made the announcement during an interview with CBS News. He said the company turned the weapons into scrap metal.

The move comes after Dick's made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The company sold the shooter a shotgun.

Even though it wasn't the weapon used in the shooting, it largely impacted the company's actions.

Dick's also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised its gun-purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said in the CBS interview that the changes cost the company nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.

Other stores are also grappling with gun sales following mass shootings across the country.

Walmart announced last month that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales.

The superstore also asked customers to stop carrying weapons openly in its stores, even in open-carry states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetymass shootinggun lawsu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Woman shot when dog jumps onto car console, causes gun to fire
CPD cleared in 2016 Mt. Greenwood shooting used unregistered gun, victim's attorney says
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Chicago police seize 84 guns over weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
Judge defends hugging Amber Guyger
Show More
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Chicago Fire officially announce Soldier Field move
Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger retires aged 35
More TOP STORIES News