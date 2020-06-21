Quick Tip: Indoor dining allowed with restrictions in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick reopening tip.Chicago bars and restaurants are beginning to open up their outdoor areas, but did you know it is legal in some cases to actually sit inside?The only way you can, the city says, is if you are within 8 feet of a window area that is at least half open.The city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is enforcing this rule and others, initially trying to educate businesses, but also said it can cite people if need be.Since June 3, when the patios opened, BACP said it has only cited three businesses of all kinds; however it issued 41 warnings or "notices to correct."BACP said also since June 3, it has received 315 complaints about any type of business.