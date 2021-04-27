Dirt biker killed in Marynook hit-and-run, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Dirt biker killed in Marynook hit-and-run: police

CHICAGO -- A 27-year-old dirt biker was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Marynook on the South Side.

The man was riding a dirt bike about 7:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kimbark Avenue when he was struck by a Kia traveling west, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Kia then fled the scene, according to police.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavalon parkhit and runmotorcycle accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd person of interest in Jaslyn Adams murder in custody following standoff
COVID 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed
Chicago sues Gary gun store, claiming it sells weapons to criminals
Chicago man arrested in Miami airport brawl
Illinois loses 1 congressional seat after 2020 census
Attorney: Black man killed by NC deputies shot in back of head
Steve McMichael warns of fraudsters trying to make money off his ALS diagnosis
Show More
Jackie Robinson West, Little League settle lawsuit
Endangered birds return to Chicago's Montrose Beach
IL launches new program to help get more people vaccinated
Gary native Neal makes history at the Oscars
Naperville couple matches for kidney transplant
More TOP STORIES News