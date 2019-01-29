'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH": Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi is taking a hard-line stance against anyone stirring anti-law enforcement rhetoric in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The president of the Houston Police Officers' Union isn't mincing words after four officers were shot and one was injured while serving a narcotics warrant on the city's southeast side.

During a press conference early Monday evening outside Memorial Hermann Hospital, Joe Gamaldi put anyone caught stirring anti-law enforcement rhetoric in the community on notice.

"We are sick and tired of having targets on our back," Gamaldi said. "We are sick and tired of having dirtbags trying to take our lives when all we're trying to do is protect this community and protect our families."

Gamaldi said while we live in the greatest city in the world, there are some who are fostering resentment against police in Houston.

"Enough is enough. If you're the ones out there spreading the rhetoric that police officers are the enemy, well just know we've all got your number now," Gamaldi said. "We're going to be keeping track on all of y'all, and we're going to make sure to hold you accountable every time you stir the pot on our police officers."

The union president thanked community members who have shown an "amazing" outpouring of support.
