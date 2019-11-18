Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A federal disaster declaration has been issued for more than a dozen Illinois counties affected by this year's historic flooding.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to businesses, homeowners and renters to replace or repair real estate and personal property.
The declaration covers Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as 13 contiguous counties. They are Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski counties.
Flooding along the Mississippi River and other areas started last winter and continued through the spring and summer, setting records for flooding duration and volume.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says the loans will be a "tremendous help" to people still struggling to recover.
