Missing Houston man found alive in wreckage 5 days after crashing car in woods

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man who disappeared without a trace last week after having drinks with his fiancee has been found alive.

Jose Velazquez, 32, is recovering in the hospital. He survived after crashing his car in nearby woods and stayed there until help arrived five days later.

Velazquez was reported missing by his family after he did not show up for work on Wednesday.



Velazquez's fiancee, Chanel Nelson, told Eyewitness News she parted from Velazquez Tuesday night from a bar on Main Street.

It wasn't until Wednesday morning that she received a call from his family about his disappearance.

On Sunday, Texas EquuSearch told ABC News that Velazquez was found around 3:25 p.m.



Texas EquuSearch focused on the woods where Velazquez's phone had pinged.

Volunteers were about 10 minutes from stopping the search when someone spotted his car's white bumper deep in the woods.

It led them to the white Honda, and ultimately, Velazquez.

He was severely dehydrated and had a collapsed lung, but he was alive.

The car went off the road near near Highway 242 in Montgomery County. Velazquez was thrown from the driver's seat. He was discovered lying next to the car.

Velazquez surviving so long in the heat without water even stumped Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

"I don't know how he (survived) the initial wreck, let alone as bad as he was injured five days later... to still be alive... that's why we do what we do. We believe in miracles and here was one today," Miller said.

Velazquez is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. The volunteer who found him said Velazquez was weak but could talk.

He asked for juice boxes and food from Sonic, but getting his strength back will take time.
