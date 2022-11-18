'Reclaim a little bit of the magic': 'Disenchanted' star Amy Adams talks playing character 'Giselle'

Is Disenchanted on Disney Plus? Cast members Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Gabriella Baldacchino spoke with ABC7 about the Enchanted sequel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's finally here! You can stream "Disenchanted" on Disney+ starting on Friday.

Amy Adams is one of the stars. She spoke with ABC7 about the next chapter of "Enchanted," and the fairy tale is going off the rails.

Everyone wanted to know what ever happened to Giselle after the previous movie.

"I wanted to know what happened to Giselle as well, so it was fun to dive into where Giselle is now," Adams said. "I think she's matured. She's had a daughter and I think she's looking to reclaim a little bit of the magic that she feels has been lost over the years."

In the new film, Giselle and her family moved to Suburbia, and she misses an "Enchanted" life. So, she makes a wish.

"What I take from it is this idea is hanging on too tightly to what we assume or what we want happily ever after to look like, and not embracing the beauty of what it actually is," Adams said. "With all of its pain and all of its confusion, there's a lot of beauty to it."

Maya Rudolph plays Malvina.

"You get to be the biggest and most awful, and it's the most fun. It always is," Rudolph said.

Gabriella Baldacchino plays Morgan.

"Every day was a learning experience for me, to get to work with this cast of people, especially these two ladies every single day was just transformative," Baldacchino said.

