Ginger Zee cooks up something fun at Disneyland California to celebrate new Nat Geo series

Meteorologist's family attended Food and Wine Festival at Disneyland Anaheim
Ginger Zee cooks up something fun at Disneyland park

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A familiar face from "Good Morning America" made a surprise appearance at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim as part of ABC's partnership with "National Geographic Planet Possible."

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee was cooking up a little fun at the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival.

"It's Disney so we are happy, we cannot be happier," Zee said.

Zee and her family were at Disneyland to celebrate her new Earth Month series, "Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure."

"I was excited to get a creative idea, something that where I can take the adventures that I see around the world and the science that I love and then bring it to my family; I thought, what better than to have your mom, who is a scientist, take you on a spring break road trip to all of her dork places," Zee said.

"Branching Out" was inspired by the May issue of National Geographic magazine, which focuses on the future of forests.

For Earth Day, Disney California Adventure created a giant version of the cover and the iconic Nat Geo logo -- the perfect place for a family photo.

"It was a great collaboration synergy moment to come here for Food and Wine, when that was kind of what we were studying on the road trip," Zee said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
