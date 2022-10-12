Immersive Disney 'Encanto' experience comes to CAMP in New York City

NEW YORK -- For a limited time only, families can join Mirabel and the rest of the Madrigals for an unforgettable, immersive adventure into Disneys Encanto at CAMP 5th Ave. "Welcome to the Disney Encanto CAMP show," says Kirk Larsen, Creative Chief Office at CAMP. "We have the opportunity to welcome you to be an honorary member of la familia Madrigal."

The 6,000 square foot, magical experience will feature interactive scenes inspired by the film. "Every group gets a magic candle just like the (Madrigal) family," adds Larsen. "That magic candle burns the entire time that you are in this space."

Families will be able to visit a real-life Casita, complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music, and surprises behind every magic door. Guests will also be able to buy Encanto-inspired merchandise. "You can get a chain stitch. You can get a patch pressed. You can make it totally yours," Larsen adds.

The experience will run through the holidays before moving to another CAMP location. Families can buy tickets at camp.com/disney-encanto

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish