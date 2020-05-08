television

'Disney Family Singalong: Volume II' sneak peek: Watch 'Hakuna Matata' clip

"It means no worries for the rest of your days..."

"Hakuna Matata," the beloved classic from "The Lion King," is just one of the many Disney favorites on the setlist for "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" airing Mother's Day on ABC. Check out the video player above for a sneak peek of Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III performing the song during Sunday night's show.

Other performances include Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose singing "Almost There" from "The Princess and the Frog," Keke Palmer performing "Zero to Hero" from "Hercules" with "Dancing with the Stars" pros and John Legend and Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "Beauty and the Beast." Click here to see the full list of performers that have been announced so far.

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with returning host Ryan Seacrest and all-new star-studded performances. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.
