'Disney Junior Live on Tour' comes to Chicago Theatre

"Disney Junior Live on Tour" comes to the Chicago Theater this weekend, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Spidey and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Theatre will be flooded with little friends this weekend.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Spidey just some of the Disney Junior celebrities who are apart of "Disney Junior Live on Tour"

Executive Producer Jonathan Shank joined ABC7 to talk about the show. Shank spoke about the show and if it might be a good opportunity for a toddler's first theater experience.

The interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-level performances, including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady.

Disney Junior Live on Tour at the Chicago Theater this Sunday, September 25, at 4 p.m.

