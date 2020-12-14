Soul food inspired by Disney Pixar film 'Soul'

Chef Lamar's cheddar chive biscuits (serves 10)

Chicago chef and "Vegas Chef Prizefight" winner Lamar Moore is whipping up some dishes just in time for the premiere of Disney Pixar animated film "Soul." The movie features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad and Angela Bassett and is streaming on Disney+ on Friday, December 25.2 cups all-purpose flour2 tsp baking powder2 tsp sugartsp baking sodatsp salt1 cup shredded cheddar cheesecup cold butter, slightly frozen shred on box grater3 tsp minced fresh chives1 cup buttermilkPreheat oven to 425. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs, then stir in cheese and chives. Add buttermilk and stir just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead gently 8-10 times. Pat or roll dough to inch thickness; cut with a floured 2 inch biscuit cutter. Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.