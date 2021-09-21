'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Nov. 12 for Disney+ Day

Dubbed Disney+ Day, the Nov. 12 celebration announced Tuesday will include the streaming premiere of "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," which is currently playing in theaters in the United States. "Jungle Cruise," which is currently available on Disney+ with Premier Access, will be available to all subscribers on Disney+ Day.
Among the other premieres slated for Disney+ Day:
- "Home Sweet Home Alone" - Disney+ original reimagining of the popular holiday franchise
- "Olaf Presents" - New series of shorts in which the beloved snowman from "Frozen" retells classic Disney stories as only he can
- "Frozen Fever," "Feast," ''Paperman," "Get A Horse!" - Domestic Disney+ streaming debut of several shorts
- "Ciao Alberto" - Animated short film featuring characters from "Luca"
- "The Simpsons" - New short will pay tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands
- "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" - First five episodes of season 2 will premiere
- Disney+ will also drop two specials, one celebrating Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and another celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Unspecified first looks, trailers and other clips from various Disney+ properties
Disney is also planning in-person activations in its theme parks and on its cruise ships, special offers on shopDisney.com and other fun surprises on the company's television properties like ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Hulu and others.
"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a news release. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."
Disney+ launched in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019. The streaming service is home to decades of content primarily from five different Disney brands - Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.
