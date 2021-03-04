'Raya & The Last Dragon' creatives discuss film, development process

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The creative team behind the new Disney film "Raya and The Last Dragon" looked to bring a message that resonates with today's world."We meant this, you know, message for the movie about trust, you know, to be timeless. I think it kept shocking us during the making of the movie how timely it was and continues to be. I think if we could offer up, you know, just any kind of hope that things can be put together. then you know, by trusting each other, then I feel like we've done our job," said Don Hall, co -director.The lead character, Raya, goes through heavy and traumatic experiences that put her far away from being a trusting person, according to Carlos Lopez Estrada, co-director."She learns to trust again and ultimately her trust is put to the test in probably the most difficult and unexpected of ways," Estrada said.According to screenwriter Qui Nguyen, it took many people to create the movie."It was a collaboration of so many people to create these worlds, these characters and make this place, Kumandra, a reality, but it was quite a journey but one that was one of the most artistically satisfying ones I've ever been on," Nguyen said.Hall said it was critical to have authentic Asian, southeast Asian voices."I feel like all those perspectives, all those points of views and those voices, really came together," Estrada added.