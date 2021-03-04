disney

'Raya & The Last Dragon' creatives discuss film, development process

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The creative team behind the new Disney film "Raya and The Last Dragon" looked to bring a message that resonates with today's world.

"We meant this, you know, message for the movie about trust, you know, to be timeless. I think it kept shocking us during the making of the movie how timely it was and continues to be. I think if we could offer up, you know, just any kind of hope that things can be put together. then you know, by trusting each other, then I feel like we've done our job," said Don Hall, co -director.

The lead character, Raya, goes through heavy and traumatic experiences that put her far away from being a trusting person, according to Carlos Lopez Estrada, co-director.

"She learns to trust again and ultimately her trust is put to the test in probably the most difficult and unexpected of ways," Estrada said.

RELATED: 'Raya & The Last Dragon' stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina discuss trailblazing roles

According to screenwriter Qui Nguyen, it took many people to create the movie.

"It was a collaboration of so many people to create these worlds, these characters and make this place, Kumandra, a reality, but it was quite a journey but one that was one of the most artistically satisfying ones I've ever been on," Nguyen said.

Hall said it was critical to have authentic Asian, southeast Asian voices.

"I feel like all those perspectives, all those points of views and those voices, really came together," Estrada added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviedisneymovie newsmovie premieredisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
How 'Raya and the Last Dragon' was made working remotely
'Raya & The Last Dragon' stars discuss trailblazing roles
'Raya' star Kelly Marie Tran on how food brings people together
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
Hundreds of Little Village residents, uninsured or undocumented, receive COVID vaccine
1 killed in fiery I-88 crash involving semi, SUV
Nursing home in-person visits allowed at some senior living facilities
Our Chicago: Tax relief for Chicago homeowners
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Show More
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
3 Michelin-starred Chicago chef opens ghost kitchen serving burgers and fries
South Shore Line police officer shoots man on train on SE Side, police say
Tinley Park couple escapes house fire: officials
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News