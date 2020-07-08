Society

Downtown Disney set to reopen Thursday with limited capacity, health measures in place

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Downtown Disney is set to reopen on Thursday as Disneyland Resort parks are awaiting approval to begin welcoming back guests.

When the Downtown Disney District opens on July 9, there will be several measures in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors and cast members. A soft opening was set to be held for cast members on Wednesday ahead of the wider reopening.

The business district filled with shops and restaurants outside Disneyland will have limits on capacity and parking. Guests will be directed to self-park at the Simba lot at Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue.

When Disneyland Resort plans to reopen in July, there will be some new health and safety measures in place including mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and physical distancing for guests and cast members.



Guests can expect to have their temperature screened upon entry to the district. Face coverings and physical distancing requirements will also be in place, according to Disney's website.

The district's new operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though hours for individual businesses may vary.

Pending state and local government approval, Disneyland Resort parks had planned to reopen on July 17 with similar protocols in place, but officials later delayed the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando is set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March.

"Good Morning America" has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World's health and safety measures put in place for guests and employees.



"Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

