Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures

SHANGHAI -- Overnight, the doors opened at Shanghai Disneyland, marking the first of Disney's major parks to resume operations.
It reopened in just the first phase -- a careful first phase -- with visitors required to wear masks, submit to temperature screenings and social distance.
Shanghai Disneyland President Joe Schott walked down Mickey Avenue, greeting cast members.
Tickets for the reopening sold out in minutes.
It won't be business as usual though.
The reopening is set to be a cautious and measured "phased event," prioritizing safety.
"We have cast members throughout the park. They're continuously wiping down and making sure that everything is as disinfected and sanitized," Andrew Bolstein, SVP of operations at Shanghai Disney Resort, said.
Along with the increased cleaning, the park is limiting total attendance to 30 percent capacity.
Temperature screenings and face coverings are required for all guests entering the park and social distancing is enforced at all times.
"Whether it's at the main entrance, the attractions, the restaurants, shops, everywhere you go, just give people space," Bolstein said.
While Disney is still keeping its U.S., Hong Kong, Tokyo and Paris parks closed, the company announced a phased reopening of Florida's retail, dining and entertainment center Disney Springs beginning May 20.
The Walt Disney Company said in a press release that "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels."
As for whether Shanghai Disneyland will provide a blueprint for the reopening of Disney Parks worldwide?
"We communicate all the time with our other parks around the world, share operational best practices," Bolstein said. "So hopefully we can inspire them and we can share some of those best practices here and they'll adapt based on what they need to do there to satisfy their guests and their communities."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
