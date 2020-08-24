'Disturbing' video shows officer punching woman after she bit him in leg: police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill., (WLS) -- A video captured a Round Lake Beach police officer striking a woman in the face after she allegedly bit him as he tried to secure her to a gurney, police said.

The police department received a 911 call requesting assistance with "a person experiencing a mental health crisis" Saturday, according to a Round Lake Beach Police Department statement.

The woman appeared to bite one of the officers in the leg as he was helping firefighters secure her to an ambulance gurney.

"The officer strikes the woman with a fist to get her to release her bite," the department said in a statement.

"The video is shocking to see," police said.

Both the woman and officer were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

"While striking a person who is actively biting an officer is within policy, the video is disturbing," police said. "To ensure that all officers followed proper policies and procedures, the Round Lake Police Department will look to have an external evaluation of the incident."
Related topics:
round lake beachassaultpolice
