Tennessee cave rescue: Diver who helped free Thai soccer team now missing in Tenn. cave

Local authorities in Tennessee discuss the search for a diver missing in a Tennessee cave. The same man was part of the team who helped rescue a Thai youth soccer team and their coach from a flooded cave last summer.

FLYNN'S LICK, Tenn. -- A member of the elite international dive team that helped rescue 12 soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last summer is now unaccounted for in a Tennessee cave, ABC News has learned.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was reported missing from the Mill Pond Cave early Wednesday in Jackson County in northern Tennessee. According to local authorities, the man is part of a group from the United Kingdom that had been exploring the cave for the last several days.

The group surfaced from a dive late Tuesday evening but could not locate the man. They contacted authorities after first attempting to find them on his own.

Specialty divers are being flown in to assist with rescue efforts and are expected to enter the cave early Wednesday evening, according to Lt. Brian Krebs with Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Services.

First responders have identified an air bell in the cave that has enough oxygen for at least a day; they hope the man is awaiting rescue in that area of the cave. The route in question is 400 feet long and goes approximately 40 feet deep into an area with limited visibility. It takes 30-45 minutes to reach the end.

The man was reportedly involved in a high-stakes rescue operation last summer after a group of Thai youth soccer players and their 25-year-old coach entered a cave on June 23 for a quick exploration. Flooding quickly blocked the exit and they had to retreat deeper inside the cave. Heavy rains raised water levels further and thwarted the initial searches before divers on July 2 found the group huddled on a dry patch of ground, safe but hungry.

The entire soccer team was rescued from the cave after a three-week ordeal. One elite diver drowned during the rescue operation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
