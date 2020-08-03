Divers search for teenager in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divers are searching for one person in the water near Diversey Harbor late Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The person is a teenage boy, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials have warned about high waves on Lake Michigan Monday.

Waves are in the 4 to 7 foot range on Lake Michigan and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued through Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry.

RELATED: Man, 30, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Clark Street Beach in Evanston

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
