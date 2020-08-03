CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divers are searching for one person in the water near Diversey Harbor late Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The person is a teenage boy, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Officials have warned about high waves on Lake Michigan Monday.
Waves are in the 4 to 7 foot range on Lake Michigan and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued through Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry.
RELATED: Man, 30, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Clark Street Beach in Evanston
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Divers search for teenager in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News