Coronavirus Chicago: CDOT, Divvy offering free rides for health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Rush University Medical Center

UI Health

The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

AMITA Health

Heartland Alliance Health

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago wants to remind healthcare workers that there is still time to sign up for 30 days of free Divvy rides.The free rides are being offered through a partnership between the Chicago Department of Transportation and the City's bike share partner, Divvy, and will remain available through the end of this month.The goal of the program is to help provide an additional, affordable option to help essential workers get around Chicago during this time.More than 150 health care workers at eight health care providers have already signed up to take advantage of the free rides, officials said.The healthcare providers that have signed-up thus far are:Additionally, Divvy is also offering sharply discounted Dollar Divvy rides and half off annual memberships, through the end of April for all Chicago residents.Healthcare companies that have not yet signed up but still want to join the program can email herobikes@lyft.com for more information.For more information about Divvy offers, go to divvybikes.com