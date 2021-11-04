Dixmoor lifts boil order after weeks long water crisis

DIXMOOR, Ill. -- The village of Dixmoor lifted its boil water order Wednesday night following a weeks-long water crisis.A temporary water feed from Blue Island was disconnected Monday and after two days of quality testing, the village determined the boil order could be lifted.The water pressure coming from the city of Harvey is still not at pre-Oct. 16th levels of about 35-36 pounds of pressure per square inch, according to a news release from the village.Engineers, along with county, state and federal officials will now work to develop a long-term solution to ensure residents have a "safe and reliable water service," the village said.The village can reconnect the temporary feed from Blue Island within hours if necessary."Addressing the water issues in Dixmoor remains a top priority for me and the Trustees," Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. "Now that the worst of this crisis is behind us, we are focused on long-term solutions."