Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.
In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday.
He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic.
He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The rest of the 57-year-old's shows at the Zanies club were canceled.
In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.
