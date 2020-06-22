Arts & Entertainment

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday.

He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic.

He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The rest of the 57-year-old's shows at the Zanies club were canceled.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseecomediancoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 70 shot, 10 fatally, including 4 children, in violent weekend
Chicago's Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail bike path reopen with COVID-19 restrictions
Noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at NASCAR race
CTA Red Line, Purple service disrupted on North Side for stalled train
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Man shot in North Riverside Mall
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Show More
CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits to riders this week
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, showers and storms Monday
"We're going to be demanding protection for all," says DACA recipient after Supreme Court blocking Trump from ending program
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
More TOP STORIES News